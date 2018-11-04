Trump Ridicules Antifa’s ‘Little Arms’ And Clubs

President Donald Trump ridiculed far-left violent Antifa protesters alleging that they represent a broader Democratic Party-backed mob movement, in a Sunday afternoon campaign rally.

“Antifa … You have seen it … they take the helmet off, and they take the armbands and you see these little arms … and then you see the clubs,” Trump said, adding “you see these guys, you take off their black helmet and black outfit with the pads. Tough guys. Swinging clubs viciously.”

The president referenced the far-left protesters’ penchant for dressing up in all black and violently attacking others, often with weapons.

Trump preceded his riff on Antifa saying, “Republicans produce jobs. Democrats produce mobs.”

The president’s message comes as he campaigns for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp in a multi-day campaign swing across the country before election day on Tuesday.

Trump’s “jobs not mobs” message against the Democratic Party was first previewed in an ad by the Republican National Committee.