Charge Up To Five Devices When Abroad With This Adapter Kit

If you’ve ever traveled abroad — whether that’s for work or pleasure — then you’re all too aware of how frustrating it is to power up your essential electronics in a country outside the USA. Rather than missing out on valuable work or vacation time with your must-have devices, though, it’s a smart idea to get the ultimate travel adapter. With the Ceptics World Travel Adapter & 13 Plug Kit, get a 5-in-1 travel adapter to meet all your charging needs.

Ceptics World Travel Adapter & 13 Plug Kit on sale for $39.99

Traveling is a lot easier when you know that you’ll be able to use your laptop, phone, tablet, and other devices when you need them the most. This travel adapter kit takes the hassle and stress out of powering up while abroad by giving you 13 different plugs and five ways to charge. Meaning, you’ll always have the correct-shaped plug to connect your devices to an outlet when traveling in North America, the UK, most of Europe, Australia, Japan, parts of Africa, the Middle East, Asia, China, and elsewhere. What’s more, you can charge up to five electronics at once — all from the same outlet — since the adapter has two standard USA outlets, two USB ports, and a micro-USB cable.

On top of all that, this lightweight and compact adapter kit lets you energize your devices safely and intelligently. This means its built-in surge protection guards your precious electronics against damage, while smart voltage indicator automatically charges each device at the right power output.

Get it for 33% off at $39.99 in The Daily Caller Shop.

