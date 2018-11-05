CNN’s Ana Navarro Heats Up Election Rhetoric By Calling Donald Trump A ‘Racist Pig’

Your first name

CNN commentator Ana Navarro called President Donald Trump a “racist pig” on “Cuomo Prime Time” Sunday night, citing his treatment of Mexicans and minorities.

Former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes told host Chris Cuomo his view of the president’s immigration policy was skewed because the media automatically assumes Trump is a racist.

“You presuppose, because you come from the presupposition that [Trump’s] racist,” Cortes said. “And so then it logically follows what you’re saying.” (RELATED: CNN’s Ana Navarro Stands Up For Illegal Immigrant Criminals, Compares Trump To A ‘Nazi’ And ‘Slave Owner’)

WATCH:

“I think he’s racist,” Navarro said. “He called Mexicans criminals and rapists. He called El Salvador and Haiti sh*tholes.”

Navarro continued to accuse Trump of racism before finally calling him a “racist pig” who has mistreated minority communities.

“Sign me up in the category of the people who think he’s racist,” she continued. “He’s said so many racist things. He has done so many racist things … He is a racist pig.”

“He’s the worst one ever because minorities are thriving under his leadership,” Cortes responded.

