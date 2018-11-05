Our College Football Gambling Picks Narrowly Survive. Let’s Examine The Evidence

Your first name

Ladies and gentlemen, I am sad to announce that we didn’t go undefeated this weekend in the college football gambling department.

We entered Saturday sitting at 23-21-1, and I was filled with optimism. We didn’t do great, but we did pull through by a hair. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

We got our asses kicked. For those of you who forgot, the picks are below:

Alabama vs. LSU (+14): LOSS

West Virginia (+2) vs. Texas: WIN

Iowa (+2.5) vs. Purdue: WIN

Michigan (-10) vs. Penn State: WIN

Florida (-6) vs. Missouri: LOSS

Well, it was a perfect outing. Not perfect at all. Now, we’re 26-23-1. We’re getting some breathing room, which is nice.

Alabama crushing LSU was unfortunate. I was really hoping to see the Tigers put up a little more of a fight. That obviously didn’t happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 3, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

On the flip side, it was great to see West Virginia snag a win against Texas, even if Tom Herman had to rain on the parade over a non-issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Nov 3, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

We’re slowly starting to pull away with only a few games left. Stick with me, gentlemen! I promise we’re going to finish stronger than ever.

We’ll be making it rain all day by the time it’s all said and done.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter