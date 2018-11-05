Bill Clinton Noticeably Absent From House Democrats’ Last-Minute Fundraising Push

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm of House Democrats, is leaning on high-profile Democrats from years and decades past in its final fundraising push before Tuesday’s midterm elections — but not former President Bill Clinton.

Fundraising emails the DCCC pushed out Sunday and Monday featured 12 “top Democrats,” including two of the three living former Democratic presidents — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — and former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

Other high-profile retired Democrats including former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, former California Rep. Barbara Boxer and former Clinton strategist James Carville also made the list.

But Bill Clinton’s name was nowhere to be found.

The former president’s absence from the DCCC’s fundraising push is consistent with Democratic candidates’ avoidance of Bill Clinton in the final stretch of their campaigns. (RELATED: Media Forced To Acknowledge Bill Clinton’s Alleged Sex Crimes)

No Democratic candidate on the ballot Tuesday has publicly campaigned with Bill Clinton, who has only appeared at a handful of private fundraisers, The New York Times reported Saturday.

“The absence of Mr. Clinton is a notable shift both for a man who’s boosted Democratic candidates in every election for the past half century and for a party long defined by the former first couple,” The Times noted.

The DCCC did not return a request for comment on Bill Clinton’s absence from its fundraising emails.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

