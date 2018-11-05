Here Is The Trump Campaign Ad CNN, NBC And Fox News Don’t Want You To See

Reporters are calling a recent campaign ad released by President Donald Trump “racist.”

The ad focuses on the migrant caravan and the porous southern border. It also includes footage of an illegal immigrant who murdered police officers and makes the case that Democrats will be letting more murders and killers into our country.

Reporters and anchors across a broad spectrum of news outlets have referred to Trump’s ad as “racist.” CNN, ABC, FOX News and Facebook have all banned the ad from running as a paid promotion.

Here is the ad:

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November3, 2018

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer called it a “rather racist ad” and “pretty disgusting” before refusing to play it on his show. (RELATED: ‘Media Decries Trump’s Illegal Immigration Ad As ‘Racist’)

Trump told reporters during a press gaggle that the ad was “effective” and told the reporter asking whether the ad was meant to be offensive, “A lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive.”