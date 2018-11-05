Horror Hostess Elvira Endorses Democrats: ‘VOTE Tomorrow Like Your Life Depends On It’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Horror hostess Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, encouraged her followers Monday to support Democrats in the midterms and to vote “like your life depends on it.”

“As a fan of Elvira, you may like her because she’s spooky, funny, and sexy. But, as my real fans know, she is also a strong, resilient, empowered woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. To that end, I feel compelled to write this message today…,” the 67-year-old actress Cassandra Peterson — who played Elvira throughout the 80s and the 90s — tweeted to her thousands of followers. (RELATED: Stephen King: Donald Trump Leaves Me ‘Speechless’)

Gothic actress Elvira poses for photographers during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. The French Riviera town of Cannes comes to life during the 12-day festival with movie premieres, deal-making and parties. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“If you’re a woman or if you have a woman (or girl) in your life who you care about, it’s your obligation to VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS. I know I will get the typical angry responses from some: ‘Stick to acting and keep your nose out of politics.’ But first and foremost I am an American,” she added in a second post, before explaining that a vote for Democrats is “taking a stand AGAINST misogyny, xenophobia, racism and homophobia.”

A short time later, she retweeted a post from horror author Stephen King, who has made it clear that he is not a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Other celebrities who have taken to their social media accounts in recent days to criticize Republicans and encourage voters to pick Democrats include Jim Carrey and Chelsea Handler among others.

