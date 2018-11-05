Ivanka Turns Heads In Black-And-White Skirt Suit At Campaign Rally [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump turned heads Monday in a gorgeous black-and-white skirt suit when she spoke at a campaign rally alongside President Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first daughter showed off her great fashion sense once more in the long-sleeved checkered jacket and skirt that hit just below her knees as she spoke about Trump’s accomplishments since taking office. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Questions Whether Ivanka Is ‘A Girl’ Following Trump’s Ford Comments)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels as she rallied the crowd talking about how under Trump “unemployment is at an historic low.”(RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“This president, my father, promised that he would fight to give you all a voice. He promised that he would fight for the forgotten men and women of America … and he is fighting hard,” Ivanka shared Monday. “I see it every single day, and the fight is paying off.”

“People are coming off the sidelines and back into the economy and realizing the opportunity of the American Dream.” –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/7QvC4jWQHV — GOP (@GOP) November 5, 2018

“Wages are rising,” she added “Unemployment is at an historic low rate across every single category. People are coming off the sidelines and back into the economy.”

Trump continued, “And realizing the opportunity of the American dream.”

The first daughter has definitely proven time and again since becoming the first daughter that she knows how to dress just right the for the occasion.