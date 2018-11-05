Joe Scarborough Ditches Blue Wave Talk And Predicts Tight Midterm Race: ‘Could Go Either Way’

Joe Scarborough skipped the idea of a Democratic blue wave on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday and said Tuesday’s midterm is shaping up to be a tight race across the board.

“You look at the polls, obvious Republican trend after Kavanaugh, seems to be a slight Democratic trend now, slight, but everything’s locked up,” Scarborough said. ( RELATED: Joe Scarborough Claims Strong Economy Won’t Save The GOP In November)

“If the Republicans have a better turnout operation that swings it by 1 or 2 points, they keep the House. If the Democrats have an adequate turnout operation — they even swing it to maybe 1 point, they take the House. But it is so tight. This could go either way.”

Scarborough’s prediction of a close race conflicts with some of his earlier on-air statements that painted a bleak picture for Republicans.

He had previously claimed the strong economy wouldn’t help the GOP at the polls and said its support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh would cost it votes.

“The old politician in me — I’d always tell everybody that worked for me, ‘don’t look at the numbers, looks at the trends. All that matter are the trends.’ And that is — in all those upshot polls, I have noticed a slight Democratic trend over the past four or five days,” Scarborough said Monday.

