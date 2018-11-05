Johnny Manziel Reflects On His First Season Back In Professional Football

Johnny Manziel seemed happy with his first full season in the CFL.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner addressed the media following the final game of the year for the Montreal Alouettes. The season didn’t go well, he was dealt a few weeks in from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and only won two games as a starter. But he still seemed very upbeat in his interview at the end of the year. (RELATED: Here’s How Many NFL Teams Are Apparently Still Interested In Johnny Manziel)

Manziel told the media the following about his first full season of pro football since 2015:

Football probably got to a point in the past for me where it was about money and I’m comfortable right now. I’m comfortable with a great group of teammates, I’m comfortable in a great city like Montreal. … I didn’t really know what to expect when I got here, but this league has exceeded my expectations as far as talent and what kind of league this is. It exceeded my expectations as to what kind of guys we have in this locker-room and what kind of people are in this organization.

You can watch his full talk with the media below.

What did I say when Johnny Football went north of the border to revive his football career? I said he needs to get reps, get a routine going, get back into the process of being a pro QB, and everything else would fall into place.

He completed more than 64 percent of his passes, threw seven touchdowns and threw for just under 1,300 yards. He also tossed five interceptions, but four of those came in one game. All in all, Manziel looked good, despite his team not winning many games.

I had no doubt he had plenty of juice left in the tank, and that was clear as day on film. He’s still got a year left on his deal with the Alouettes. If he continues to develop and improve, I think he’ll get the NFL shot he’s desperately been wanting.

