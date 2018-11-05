Lindsey Graham Predicts Big Night For GOP: ‘Never Seen Republicans More United’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted a massive night for the GOP for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, saying he has never seen the party “more united.”

Graham, who has been campaigning for Republican candidates up for re-election throughout October and into November, went on Fox News Monday morning. He criticized Democrats for their messaging ahead of Tuesday’s elections, saying they “will do anything to win,” and mentioned the unity within the Republican Party. Graham predicted Republicans will pick up a few seats in the Senate and said he thinks people will be surprised by the results in House elections.

“Democrats will do anything to win. They do not accept the fact that President [Donald] Trump won. Talk about the caravan and growing economy and get our vote out,” Graham said. “I have never seen Republicans more united than I do now. I think we are going to kick butt in the Senate, and the House is too close to call. And the last 30 days has been a nightmare for Trump state Democrats between Kavanaugh, the caravan and a growing economy.”

When asked about his role in GOP messaging since the debate over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Graham said it was ridiculous what Democrats did to Kavanuagh, mentioning he voted for two of their nominees, Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the past.

“All of these Democrats voted against Kavanaugh, voted against the tax cuts and it’s pretty clear to me that they are not going to return the way I do business,” he said. “It’s now time to clean house and put people in the Senate that can help Trump change America and put conservative judges on the court, cut your taxes and win a war we can’t afford to lose.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says Any Democrat Who Voted Against Kavanaugh Deserves To Go Down During Midterms: ‘Time To Clean House’)

Graham said Democrats brought a different side out of him and said he hopes any candidate who opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination will lose Tuesday.

“They brought out a different side of Lindsey Graham and I hope all these candidates that voted against Kavanaugh, hope they lose,” he continued.

