Morning Mirror: Man Spits At CNN Reporter At Florida Campaign Event

Quote of the Day:

“Allow me to be blunt. VOTE. And Vote Democrat! Save this country. And Save your negative come backs because I don’t give a Shit. They don’t affect me. I give them no retweets. No clap backs. No power. I’m a stone cold homo. Good night.”

— Mario Cantone, comedian.

Candidate with eye patch responds to Pete Davidson’s joke

“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.” — Dan Crenshaw, GOP candidate in Texas’s 2nd congressional district, a former Navy SEAL and retired Lt. Commander.

New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi: “Stop asking people to apologize for jokes.”

ABC’s “The View” co-host Meghan McCain: “This is really awful and incredibly tone-deaf and offensive to veterans, their families and all who serve. Come on SNL, do better.”

Fox Nation‘s Tomi Lahren: “Pete Davidson should be counting his lucky stars he will likely never be within arm’s reach of a Navy SEAL (or real man for that matter). Sick little punk.”

Washington Free Beacon‘s Sonny Bunch: “Pete Davidson making fun of a one-eyed war hero is only marginally worse than Kate McKinnon singing “Hallelujah” after Hillary lost. The McKinnon thing is actually probably worse since there was no universe in which it’d be funny, and the Davidson thing is at least a joke.”

Mike Cernovich, righty blogger/author: “Pete Davidson smells like pig sweat smeared with dirty heroin, and Alec Baldwin is an angry abuser of his own daughter. Keep them on air with bigoted Joy Reid, who also lied about being hacked. When they purport to judge others, it’s the best comedy on NBC in years.”

Journo Love

“Very happy for my friend @ananavarro ⁦‪getting to co-host The View.” — Erick Erickson, who runs The Resurgent. Navarro will host “The View” on Fridays.

Tomi Lahren is a Neither-Sider on Taylor Swift and Kanye West

“Let’s be clear, I’m not with Taylor and I’m not with Kanye. I’m not for celebrities that pop off of sh*t they don’t understand. Period.” — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation.

Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at NationalReviewOnline, snarked, “So you’re taking a vow of silence then?”

Journo Hate

The campaign event was in Miami and pushing the campaign of Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

“Shortly after this chant, he spat in the direction of the CNN camera after calling them ‘Castro News Network.'” — Andrew Desiderio, The Daily Beast.

“A man chanted ‘CNN sucks’ and spat at my colleague for simply doing her job reporting on a political event.” — Andrew Kaczynski, reporter, cat lover, CNN.

The colleague who was in the line of the spit was Daniella Diaz, a video producer at CNN.

The Observer

“His line during the campaign was, ‘Believe me, folks.’ And he has spent four years conditioning them to only believe him and not trust outside arbiters of fact.” — Maggie Haberman, NYT.

Journo Foodies…

“Postmates canceled three orders on me so now I have to walk to get my food like some kind of peasant.” — Amber Athey, The Daily Caller.

The AP appears to not understand human pregnancy

I think we’re going to need another correction @AP pic.twitter.com/GCy93EUdrO — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 3, 2018

The New Republic‘s Jeet Heer: “I hate to say this but someone needs to sit the Associated Press down & explain to them the basic facts of human biology as it pertains to pregnancy.”

Today in Unnecessary Tweeting

“Seeing the duck in Central Park is the new going to Iceland.” — Andrew Kaczynski, CNN.

Uncomfortable conversations with Jacob Wohl

Jacob Wohl works for Gateway Pundit. Chrissy Teigen is a model.

JW: “I won’t criticize @ChrissyTeigen for her insecurities. I’m sure it’s not easy to be best known as someone’s spouse. Cut her some slack guys.”

CT: “Why don’t you just give me your mom’s number and we can talk about this like adults before you go to federal prison.”

JW: “Thanks Chrissy, but I’m not interested in older women.”

Alec Baldwin says media got story of his assault charge wrong

He’s being charged with assault. Note the careful wording. The actor does not say he didn’t punch him.

“1- Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative 2- negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.” — Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation. His guest… on his Sunday night ABC talk show was: Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood.

HELP: He’s getting closer to Washington…

“Taking the SAT today! Wish me luck!” — CJ Pearson, teenage political activist.

WhatchutalkinboutWillis: ME! ME! ME! ME! ME!

“I just got recognized from Twitter at a theme park and that’s a pretty Oliver moment.” — Oliver Willis, ShareBlue.

On SNL‘s Pete Davidson

“It’s hard to overstate how annoying Pete Davidson is.” — Sam Sanders, host, NPR.