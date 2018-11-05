There’s Been An Update With Paulina Gretzky And Dustin Johnson’s Relationship [PHOTOS]

There has been a development in the relationship between Instagram model Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson.

The couple went through a very public scandal in September after reports of Johnson’s infidelity spread online. The couple have two children together and were engaged to be married at some point in the near future. (RELATED: Woman Who Allegedly Broke Up Dustin Johnson And Paulina Gretzky Has Been Identified)

View this post on Instagram A tourist in my own city A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:44pm PST

Gretzky completely wiped Johnson from her Instagram page, which has over 750,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

But now, it looks like Gretzky and Johnson are back on.

First, the pair was seen together in Paris last month. Dustin Johnson was dragged through the mud after he was seen taking photos of Gretzky before an October gala with other pro golfers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Sep 26, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

And if they weren’t officially back together then, they certainly seem to be doing just fine now.

Gretzky posted a photo of the two of them to her Instagram story Sunday night, looking very much like a couple And pretty much everyone lost their minds:

Dustin Johnson Looks To Be Fully Out Of Paulina Gretzky’s Doghouse https://t.co/MqBUSmv4XN pic.twitter.com/nDr39vPMQG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 4, 2018

For what it’s worth … back when the cheating rumors broke, Johnson didn’t seem to be sweating it.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” he said. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

Follow Jena on Twitter.