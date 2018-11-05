Democratic Congressional Hopeful Took Nasty Swipe at Ann Coulter

She’s heard worse.

But in 2012, conservative firebrand and author Ann Coulter was on the receiving end of a pretty vicious tweet by a man who is now running for Congress.

Randy Bryce is running as a Democrat in Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district. According to his bio, he’s a U.S. Army veteran, a cancer survivor and an ironworker. His nickname is “Ironstache.”

Here’s what Ironstache was thinking about back in 2012.

Asked for comment about the candidate’s old tweet, Coulter told The Mirror, “As much as I support the rights of the disabled, anyone who would insult my elegant, swan-like neck is not only blind, but too stupid to be in Congress. (Not a high standard.)”

If Bryce ends up apologizing, it won’t the first time that someone associated with Washington says he’s sorry for something he said about her — NYT‘s Glenn Thrush apologized to Coulter in 2016 after he said he scrapped an interview with her for his then-Politico podcast because he couldn’t handle some of her views.

Thrush actually really liked her and enjoyed the time he spent interviewing her.

Coulter is not as universally hated as one is led to believe. Breitbart News once threw her a book party and many journalists like then-BuzzFeed‘s Rosie Gray, then-TheHill‘s Jonathan Swan and Politico‘s Daniel Lippman showed up.

Although there is no campaign office phone number on Bryce’s website, The Mirror reached out to his spokeswoman Julia Savel.

In the meantime, his Twitter bio, minus a verb, says, “Most tweets mine.”