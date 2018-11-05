We Asked Redskins Tailgaters If The Team Should Change Their Name To The ‘Washington Warrens’

The Redskins are having one of the best seasons in recent history.

Despite their performance this season, however, there is one thing that will never change: The controversy over the Redskins’ logo and name.

The logo of the Redskins has weathered many seasons of controversy. But there have been renewed calls for the logo to get the politically correct tomahawk in recent years. Some of the biggest names in politics have come out against the symbol of a proud, stoic-looking Native American and his feathers.

In 2015, Democrat Senate Leader Harry Reid proclaimed in a speech from the Senate floor, “The Redskins name is a racist name. I find it stunning that the National Football League is more concerned about how much air is in a football than with a racist franchise name that denigrates Native Americans across the country.”

The team has not budged to the social justice pressure campaign and team owner Dan Snyder refuses to change the logo. RELATED: ‘Former Redskin Signs With Rival, Then Calls Logo Racist’

We at the Daily Caller decided there was a simple solution that will finally please Social Justice Warriors and Democrats alike on the issue of the Redskins name and logo. Just use a “real” Native American for the mascot.

Harry Reid’s former Senate colleague, Elizabeth Warren, recently released DNA test results definitively showing that she potentially has 1/1024th native blood in her veins. We swapped out the “racist” image of an Indian for Warren and changed the team name to the “Washington Warrens.”

The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson traveled to the Redskins tailgate before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons to ask Redskins loyalists what they would think of a real Indian being the Redskins new mascot.

Their answers did not disappoint.

WATCH: