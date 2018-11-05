Rush Limbaugh Takes Stage At Trump Rally – Says ‘Hillary Clinton Rigged The Election’

President Donald Trump made his final campaign stop on the eve of the midterm elections in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Missouri is home to a number of contentious state and national races, and the President chose to stop in the hometown of one of Missouri’s most famous native sons: radio talk show legend Rush Limbaugh.

The packed Show Me Center had lines out the door as thousands stood in the rain waiting to see the president. Limbaugh, who was personally on hand to introduce the Commander in Chief, received a thunderous welcome from his own hometown crowd.

Limbaugh, in classic fashion, went scorched earth on a favorite target: Hillary Clinton. “The Democrats haven’t even accepted that they lost the election in 2016. That’s what this was all about,” Rush said.

Rush continued by attacking the Russian collusion investigation, “Every day, every newspaper, New York Times, Washington Post, anonymous intelligence sources confirming that Trump colluded with Putin. There’s no evidence for it. Zilch, zero, nada! It didn’t happen! It was made up. Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged that election.”

Rush complimented the huge rallies, calling them “the envy of official Washington.”

“These rallies, I have to tell you, they are the envy of official Washington, you realize there isn’t a single elected official in either party who can do what this is tonight.” The audience roared. (RELATED: ‘Trump Calls Sarah Sanders Up On Stage At Massive Rally – Her First Words Bring The House Down’)

“Other than Donald Trump. There is nobody,” Rush continued, “No one. And they are jealous. They are envious. This isn’t supposed to happen.”

Rush concluded, saying that 2020 hopeful Joe Biden “can’t fill a phone booth” on the campaign trail.

