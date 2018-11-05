OPINION: Michigan Sen. Stabenow Doesn’t Represent My Constitutional Rights

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow would have you think she’s a fair-minded senator who avoids extremes on either side of the aisle. But on the issue of guns, she doesn’t represent Michigan values.

I believe our individual rights come from God and are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Those are extreme radical views according to Debbie Stabenow and her teammate, California Rep. Maxine Waters.

When it comes to the Second Amendment, Stabenow is just another left-wing Democrat who will continue to put Michigan gun-owners last and work to erode our God-given rights. Her record speaks for itself.

Like so many Michiganders, I’m an avid outdoorsman. I know the Second Amendment is not only central to our way of life, but is vital to preserving that way of life — for us, our sons, our daughters and beyond.

Michigan has millions of gun owners and more than 600,000 citizens with concealed carry permits. But when you look Stabenow’s voting record, it’s clear she’s either out of touch or just doesn’t care about us Michiganders at all. Stabenow, who has an F rating from the NRA, has consistently voted against the right to keep and bear arms.

Stabenow also voted to ban millions of commonly owned firearms and supports a so-called “assault weapons” ban as well as a ban on magazines over ten rounds. She even opposed a bill that would prohibit lawsuits against gun manufacturers — a law that would have crippled gun manufacturing in America.

These are just a few examples of how Stabenow marches in lockstep with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrat leaders who have consistently sought to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Stabenow votes with Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over 80 percent of the time. She even voted against confirming pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental American right. The Democratic Party attempts to lull voters to sleep with phrases like “gun safety” and “protecting families.” Don’t be fooled. In reality, they want to do away with guns altogether.

Don’t believe me? A recent poll found that one-third of the Democrat Party would like to eliminate the Second Amendment completely — a shocking number that doesn’t represent the interests of We the People.

When it counts, Stabenow has proven she will vote with Schumer and the rest of the gun-grabbing Democrats. She might call herself a Michigander, but she doesn’t act like one. And she can’t be trusted to safeguard our Second Amendment rights.

If Michiganders value their constitutional rights — and the right to defend their families and loved ones — they will send a loud and clear message to the Democrat Party in November. And force Debbie Stabenow into retirement.

Ted Nugent is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Michigan.