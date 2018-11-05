Texas College Students Killed In Helicopter Crash Hours After Marriage

Your first name

Two students who attended a Texas university died in a helicopter crash within hours after getting married over the weekend.

Bailee Ackerman and William Troy Byler III died after the family helicopter flew “into the side of a hill,” according to a Sunday Facebook post from Eric Smith of Texas. The crash was about a mile away from the family’s ranch in Texas.

The helicopter crashed in less than two hours after they got married, Fox News reported.

Gerald Green Lawrence, the pilot, also did not survive the crash, according to ABC 13.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) tweeted that the crash happened Sunday. The NTSB is an independent federal agency that investigates “every civil aviation accident” and “significant accidents” related to highway, railroad, pipeline and marine transportation. (RELATED: Navy Helicopter Crashes On Deck Of USS Ronald Reagan)

The Sam Houston State University students were flying in a 206B Helicopter, a two-bladed, single or double engine model, ABC 13 reported.

Ackerman was studying agricultural communication and Byler was studying agriculture engineering, according to The Houstonian.

Both were in their senior year, KSAT 12 reported.

