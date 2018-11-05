Trump Reacts To Networks Pulling Anti-Caravan Campaign Ad

President Donald Trump brushed off news Monday that all three major TV networks and Facebook have decided not to distribute a campaign ad decrying an advancing caravan of migrants.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said of his ads not receiving airtime before departing on a three state campaign swing at Joint Base Andrews. “We have a lot of ads, they are effective based on the numbers we are seeing.”

Pressed on whether he believed the ad was offensive, Trump flippantly replied, “a lot of things are offensive, your questions are offensive a lot of the time.”

Trump’s immigration ad debuted on Twitter last week and warned of the advancing migrant caravan. The ad was outright rejected by CNN and briefly aired on NBC and Fox News. Both NBC and Fox News, however, recently pulled the campaign ad from its network. Facebook also said it violated its standards and would not receive paid distribution.

The caravan stands at thousands of Central Americans marching towards the U.S. with the intent of declaring asylum.

Stop The Caravan! This is about being a nation of laws. You must enter our country LEGALLY. When will it be enough? When the caravan is 100K, 500K, 2MM in size? pic.twitter.com/e9Xpgu0M4z — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 5, 2018

The Trump administration charges that the caravan is making a mockery of U.S. asylum law and warns of immigration loopholes that make it difficult to deport any fraudulent asylum seekers without lengthy court proceedings.