‘Go Home To Mommy’ — President Trump Sends Protester Packing, Crowd Goes Wild

President Donald Trump on Monday sent a protester on his way with an admonition to “go home to mommy.” The incident occurred during a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun.

WATCH:

Trump mocks a protester as “a weak person with a weak voice” who needs to “go home to mommy.” pic.twitter.com/ov0dgtl8gB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2018

“All right, get him out of here, please. Get him out,” Trump said as he directed his attention to the protester. “Out! Out! Go home to mommy! Go home to mommy.”

After pointing out the fact that cameras were pointed at the protester, Trump said, “All right, can we have our law enforcement take him out of here, please?” (RELATED: Barack Obama Responds Multiple Times To Hecklers During Florida Campaign Rally)

“You know the funny thing about this stuff though?” noted Trump. “There’s a guy who is a weak person with a weak voice. Nobody hears him, but our guys are all going crazy like this [gestures].”

“Our guys actually make the disturbance, but that’s OK,” Trump told the crowd, acting exasperated. “We love our guys. What can we do? We love ’em.” (RELATED: Jobs Not Mobs: Trump Campaign Lays Out 2 Striking Visions For America)

Monday wasn’t the first time President Trump had admonished a protester to go home to his mother. “Boy, he’s a young one, he’s going back home to mommy,” Trump told a Youngstown, Ohio crowd in July 2017 as a protester was escorted out. “Boy, he’s in trouble. He’s in trouble.”

