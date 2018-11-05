The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy

Your first name

The Week 11 AP college football poll has arrived, and Michigan has slid into the top four.

The top ten are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma West Virginia Ohio State LSU Washington State

Obviously, there’s doubt Alabama deserves to be number one. They dismantled LSU in impressive fashion. It’s more than safe to say they’ve earned the top spot. (RELATED: Alabama Destroys LSU. The Highlights Are Incredible [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 3, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

As a Big Ten football fan, I couldn’t be happier seeing Michigan jump into the top-four. I have no doubt SEC fans are going to be pissed they’re ahead of Georgia, but it’s absolutely the correct call.

Michigan murdered Penn State 42-7. It was brutal. Calling it a bloodbath might be an understatement. You just know deep down SEC fans are going to be so mad Georgia didn’t get a higher ranking than the Wolverines.

Oh well, that’s life! You just hate to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 4, 2018 at 5:55pm PST

Also, I like seeing WVU get ranked relatively high. Will Grier is so much fun to watch play, and I’d love to see them win the Big 12. WVU in the playoff would be high-flying and great entertainment.

