Suspected Gunman Of Yoga Studio Shooting Was Previously Fired As A Substitute Teacher

The suspected gunman for the yoga studio shooting in Florida was previously fired as a substitute teacher for alleged misconduct.

Scott Beierle, 40, reportedly killed two people and injured five others at a Tallahassee, Florida yoga studio on Friday before taking his own life.

The suspect was given a teaching certification in July 2015, Volusia County Schools (VCS) spokeswoman Kelly Schulz said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email. He passed federal and state criminal background checks with VCS and the Department of Education.

“Scott Beierle worked for the Volusia County School District starting January 2017,” Schulz told TheDCNF. “He was a substitute until May 25th, 2018 when he was accused of misconduct at Galaxy Middle School. He was immediately let go.”

Beierle’s resume also listed previous work at Leon County Schools (LCS).

“Records indicate that Scott Beierle was as substitute teacher in Leon County Schools from April 2015 until March 8, 2016 when he was terminated for a violation of the LCS Acceptable Internet Use Policy,” a LCS official told The DCNF over email.

Beierle also listed working for Anne Arundel County School District (AACSD) from 2005 to 2007.

He was arrested, but not convicted, for allegedly grabbing young women around Florida State University’s campus, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. (RELATED: Large Group Of Teens Attack UChicago Students)

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said he would return to Tallahassee on Friday due to the shooting. Gillum is running against Republican nominee for governor Ron DeSantis in the midterms.

VCS and LCS are in Florida while AACSD is in Maryland.

