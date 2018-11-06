Alyssa Milano Says Since Beto Lost ‘Now He Can Run For President’

Alyssa Milano says it’s okay that Democratic Texas Sen. candidate Beto O’Rourke lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz because “now he can run” against President Donald Trump.

“Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President,” the 45-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday night, shortly after news outlets called the Senate race for the incumbent Sen. Cruz. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Floats Beto Presidential Run In 2020)

Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

A short time later, she reiterated those thoughts tweeting, “#Beto2020”

The former “Charmed” star has been very politically active over the last year. Not just voicing her support for tons of Democrat candidates like Beto, but using her social media account to criticize President Donald Trump and other members of the administration.

Milano was also very outspoken against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process, even attending the hearings as a guest of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

During one of the breaks, the actress explained why she felt it was important to be there for one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford.

“You know, it’s important for me. It’s important for me to be here. It took me a very long time as a survivor and come to terms and be public with my own abuse and assault,” the actress told reporters.

“And I know how hard it is, and I know what she’s had to go through to be here and present and answer those questions,” she added. “And I think a lot of women throughout the country and the world understand the idea of not wanting to talk about it.”