GOP Rep Andy Barr Holds Off Democratic Star Amy McGrath In Kentucky Bellwether Race

Republican Rep. Andy Barr defeated Democratic candidate Amy McGrath in Tuesday’s midterm elections, keeping his seat in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

Barr narrowly edged out McGrath in a tossup race that was widely considered a national bellwether.

“Congratulations to Andy Barr on his reelection victory tonight,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maddie Anderson said in a statement. “He ran one of the smartest campaigns in the country by defining his opponent early, and it paid off. Kentuckians rejected Amy McGrath’s radical agenda in favor of a strong economy and lower taxes.”

Barr’s campaign received a late boost from President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who campaigned for the Republican candidate in the closing days of the election.

McGrath became a national star for progressives after releasing a viral campaign ad that touted her experience as a former Marine fighter pilot. (RELATED: Liberal PAC Targeting #MeToo-Accused Politicians Only Targets Republicans, Gives Prominent Democrats A Pass)

McGrath later sparked controversy in June after comparing Trump’s election to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Democratic candidate enjoyed a considerable fundraising advantage over Barr during the campaign, which was the most expensive in the district’s history.

