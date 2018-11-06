‘BLEXIT’: This First-Time Voter Knows Exactly Why He’s Voting Republican

A black student and first-time voter, Mikel Cruop, was interviewed by TheDC while wearing his “Blexit” shirt.

Blexit is a movement started by Candace Owens of Turning Point USA and other black conservatives who recently held the largest young black conservative summit in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to bring black Americans into the conservative movement and make Democrats compete for their vote in future elections.

"Brian Kemp represents someone who wants open borders [and will] let undocumented immigrants vote," the young man says, explaining why he is voting Republican in the race for Georgia's governor.