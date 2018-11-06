Celebrities Take To Social Media To Remind People To Vote: ‘It’s Not Enough To Just Want Change’

Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Madonna are among several stars who took to social media Tuesday encouraging their supporters to get out and vote in the midterms.

"I'm seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters in this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years," the 28-year-old singer explained in a clip she posted on her Instagram story. "But these are people who grew up post 9/11."

“They grew up with school shooting drills at their schools,” she added. “These are people who want to vote. It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have to go and make change by voting.”

Swift continued, “Today is your opportunity to go do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right you have.”

| Taylor’s Instagram story about #ElectionDay and encouraging everyone to #GoVote – “You have to go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that.” pic.twitter.com/CR6y6YJSD3 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) November 6, 2018

“Thank you 14th & 19th Amendment for letting me vote today! Comment or tag yourself if you feel the same,” actress Mindy Kaling captioned her post on Instagram.

Most of them just posted selfies with their "I Voted" stickers. However, some used the opportunity to explain in their posts why they voted.

Madonna shared a snap of herself, tweeting that even though she was out of the country, she just voted.

“Just Do It! ! I Just Did From Across the Ocean!! People Do your part!! We Got This!! #vote,” the 60-year-old pop singer wrote to her millions of followers.

Just Do It! ! I Just Did From Across the Ocean!! People Do your part!! We Got This!! #vote pic.twitter.com/fMcwL342Iw — Madonna (@Madonna) November 6, 2018

