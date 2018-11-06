Blackhawks Send Shockwaves Through The NHL By Firing Their Coach

The Chicago Blackhawks stunned everybody when they fired their coach Joel Quenneville Tuesday morning after a 6-6-3 start.

BREAKING: @NHLBlackhawks fire head coach Joel Quenneville and have name Jeremy Colliton as his replacement #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/YvRSblbOv9 — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) November 6, 2018

“Nothing will ever take away the success he brought our franchise, our fans and my family.” Read full statements from Chairman Rocky Wirtz, President & CEO John McDonough and SVP/GM Stan Bowman. https://t.co/TKQiEyYxXi — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 6, 2018

This is an absolutely massive firing. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. His legacy with Chicago is going to be remembered forever. Quenneville built a powerhouse, and now he’s out of a job. It makes almost no sense. (RELATED: Stanley Cup Champion Goalie Found Dead In Canada. Here’s What We Know)

How many Stanley cups do you need to win before your job is safe? Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were arguably the best duo in the league under him.

This is honestly a mind-boggling decision. Most coaches never lead their team to a single championship. He did it three times. Three times! That’s legendary in the sports world. He won more Stanley Cups than Vince Lombardi won Super Bowls. Yet, he apparently just isn’t good enough. That’s absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Blackhawks (@nhlblackhawks) on Oct 17, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

Luckily for him, something tells me he won’t be out of a job for very long at all. The vast majority of the league would love to have him on their bench. He’ll probably be employed by the end of the week.

What a wild turn of events in Chicago.

