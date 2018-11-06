Rutgers Football Coach Has A Genius Plan For Beating Michigan. Will It Work?

Rutgers football coach Chris Ash apparently has it all figured out when it comes to beating Michigan this weekend.

Ash told the media the following about the upcoming game, according to Saturday Tradition:

You know, our job is to stop somebody and that’s what we’ve got to do. You guys can go back and reflect and look at what’s happened in the past last time they were here. It is what it is. You know, nobody did anything out of line. It’s our job to play better, and that’s what we need to do this Saturday.

Oh, how did I guess that? Who would have known they simply have to play better and get stops to avoid losing like they did last year 78-0? This is revolutionary thinking out of Ash!

Here’s some free advice for Rutgers and Ash. Michigan is going to maul the Scarlet Knights. It’s going to be a bloodbath of epic proportions. It honestly might be borderline criminal.

Honestly, this quote is borderline sad from Ash. He has no real plan. He’s just got talking points, and those aren’t even going to help. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

He might want to find some NFL guys willing to pretend to be Scarlet Knights players because that’s the only option here. It’s the only way Rutgers survives Saturday. There’s no other way on this planet.

Good luck, Rutgers! You’re going to need all of it you can get.

