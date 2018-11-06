Will Florida Flip Blue Or Stay Red And Vote For Scott And DeSantis?

The Daily Caller News Foundation Editor in Chief Chris Bedford said a storm in the Florida Panhandle could swing the outcome of the midterm election and turn the state blue, on “Mornings with Maria” Tuesday.

“Some of the interesting things that are going on in Florida — if you’ve got the most anti-Castro state in the country and it’s poised to elect a socialist governor, this is surprising to say the least. And [Democrat Andrew Gillum is] leading right now,” Bedford said. (RELATED: DCNF Editor Says Republicans May Have Limited Window To Find Out The Truth About Rod Rosenstein)

Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor, is leading GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis by 4 points in the race for Florida governor as of Tuesday, according to the RealClearPolitics average, while Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson leads Republican Gov. Rick Scott by just over 3 points in the Florida U.S. Senate race.

“The internal polls I’ve seen have shown the Republicans up by one, although the Republican polls, the more public polls I’ve seen have shown them trailing. And the GOP is in a lot of trouble here because of the storm that came through the panhandle, which is their stronghold in Florida,” he continued.

WATCH:

“They’ve done everything they can to set up polling stations and to help people get their vote out, but if you are worried about where your roof is or where your kids are going to school, then you’re just not as worried about voting today,” Bedford added.

Panelist Karl Rove said Florida has been known to be a purple state for decades and this would be the first time residents elected a Democratic governor since 1994.

“It’s been a purple state for a long time,” Rove declared. “It’s just that the Republicans have had between Scott and [former Gov.] Jeb Bush, some pretty good candidates, which was the last time the Democrats elected a governor was 1994.”

