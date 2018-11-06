CNN Contributor Paul Begala Cracks Sex Joke To High School Students

CNN contributor Paul Begala made a sex joke on air Monday morning that left his co-panelists practically speechless.

Begala, a CNN contributor and a former counselor to President Bill Clinton, encouraged young people to vote by telling them that voting is the most fun they can have with their clothes on.

WATCH:

“[Democrats] need to get out and vote. Especially young people — they really tend not to vote,” Begala said. “I was telling Jim [Sciutto] during the break, my 18-year-old son — he just turned 18 — he’s gonna vote with his old man today.”

“His high school class is watching this in [AP Government],” he continued. “This is the key for young people — your parents don’t tell you this: voting is the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”

“Oh, wow,” one of the women on the set responded.

“That is a bumper sticker or something,” another said.

CNN contributor Ana Navarro asserted that the can think of many things (other than voting) that are more fun, “like internet shopping.”

