CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This Is Not A Blue Wave’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper revealed on Tuesday night shortly after midterm results started pouring in that he does not believe this will be a “blue wave” for Democrats.

“It is entirely possible that Democrats will regain control of the House but, I have to say, when you look at what’s going on here tonight, this is not a blue wave,” Tapper said. “This is not a wave that is knocking out all sorts of Republican incumbents.”

Republicans picked up one swing Senate seat in Indiana, with Mike Braun defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Republican Mike Barr also held onto a tight House race in Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District against Democrat Amy McGrath, putting a dent in Democratic chances of taking the House.

Democratic pundit James Carville agreed on MSNBC that this is “not going to be a wave election.”

“It does look as though Republicans have been able to build something of a wall in certain parts of the country,” Tapper said.

