Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week Ten. Number Three Might Surprise You

We had another outstanding weekend of college football, and we have some changes in the power rankings.

1) Alabama

Is there really any doubt about it at this point? The Crimson Tide dismantled LSU with ease. This is the best team Nick Saban has ever had, and that’s bad news for the rest of the country.

2) Clemson

The Tigers beat Louisville 77-16! The craziest part is that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence only completed eight passes in the blowout win. That is simply insane. Right now, the only team in America I think could realistically beat Alabama is Dabo Swinney’s squad. That would be one hell of a title game.

3) Michigan

Michigan pounded Penn State, and that sure did make me feel a little less hurt about my Badgers losing to them. Jim Harbaugh, Shea Patterson and the rest of the Wolverines are the real deal. They could make some serious noise if they win the Big Ten.

4) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish beat a good Northwestern team, and will almost certainly end the year undefeated. Their future is in their own hands, and I’d be shocked if they somehow screwed it up.

5) Georgia

The Bulldogs absolutely dominated Kentucky. For a game with such hype, I don’t think too many fans expected it to become that much of a blowout. Georgia is good, but unlikely to touch Alabama in the SEC title game.

Honorable mention: West Virginia, Oklahoma, Washington State, LSU and Ohio State and UCF.

