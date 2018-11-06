Debbie Stabenow Wins Michigan Senate Election — Defeating Army Combat Veteran John James

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow defeated Republican John James in the Michigan U.S. Senate election Tuesday night, in a race that was much closer than predicted.

Stabenow, who has been in office since 2001, defeated James in the Nov. 6 midterm election, 52 percent to 45.9 percent, Fox News and MSNBC confirmed at 11:20 pm ET. This comes as James, who was at one point down by 20 points in multiple polls, was down by behind by just 2 points, according to a Change Research poll released Monday.

James had also received a list of big name GOP endorsements, such as from President Donald Trump, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., national security adviser John Bolton, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and many others. (RELATED: New Senate Race Poll In Michigan Has Mike Pence Scheduling A Flight)

Stabenow will now go on to serve another six years in the Senate.

