Demi Lovato Breaks Her Instagram Silence By Dropping A Bomb — About Voting

Demi Lovato has been silent on social media since her drug overdose in July, but it looks like she’s back and better than ever.

The singing superstar and Instagram powerhouse, who has more than 70 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, posted a picture of herself voting — and urged her fans to do the same.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and VOTE!!!!” the former Disney star, 26, wrote.

You’ll recall, Demi reportedly overdosed on oxycodone laced with fentanyl, which is reportedly the same substance that killed Prince. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reportedly Suffering ‘Complications’ Following Overdose)

This is the first photo Demi has posted to Instagram since her overdose. The singer has been getting clean and recently finished an intensive 90-day rehab program.

Plenty of other celebrities have urged fans to get out and vote, including Olivia Wilde, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

