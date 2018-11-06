Democrats Cheer For Joe Manchin Winning Re-Election

Despite siding with President Donald Trump on a number of key issues, Democrats cheered when networks announced that Joe Manchin would win another term representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

According to The Daily Beast’s Gideon Resnick, a joyous uproar could be heard at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after Manchin was declared the predicted winner in his race against Republican challenger Patrick Morrisey.

“People cheer here at DCCC headquarters as Manchin is predicted to have won,” Resnick tweeted Tuesday night.

The reaction from Democrats was surprising given Manchin’s coziness with the president. In October, Manchin announced that he would vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. (RELATED: Protester Confronts Sen. Manchin For Kavanaugh — Even Though He Hasn’t Made Up His Mind)

Manchin was the only Democrat who broke ranks during that heated confirmation battle. Both he and Republican moderate Susan Collins of Maine were the deciding votes in getting Kavanaugh on the court.

Following his vote, Manchin was swarmed by leftist activists chastising his decision.