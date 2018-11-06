Democrats Will Use The Power Of The House To Impeach Trump And Kavanaugh And ‘Vindicate Their View Of Government,’ Says Judge Napolitano

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said if the Democrats flip the House, they’ll use their newfound power to “vindicate their view of government” by going after President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“We know what it means for the president,” Napolitano said of a possible Democratic takeover. (RELATED: Wall Street Journal Editor Says House Democrats Will End Private Insurance And Force Entire Market Into Government’s Hands)

“The likely chair of the House Judiciary Committee, who represents this part of Manhattan where we are right now, Congressman Jerrold Nadler has said the first two investigations will be a shadow investigation of Bob Mueller’s investigation,” he said. “Did the president fire Jim Comey for improper purpose and if so is that impeachable?”

WATCH:

Napolitano said Democrats will also go after Justice Brett Kavanaugh for possibly lying under oath during his confirmation hearing.

“In the case of Justice Kavanaugh, no one’s ever been impeached for office for something they did before they got in. Even for the sake of argument that he lied, I don’t believe he did and I don’t believe there is any evidence that he did. They would be removing him from office for something he didn’t do while in office,” he said.

“They don’t care. They want to use the impeachment power to vindicate their view of government.”

