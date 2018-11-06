Star Victoria’s Secret Model Reveals Disgusting Beauty Treatment Ahead Of Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk shocked her fans after she revealed one of her unorthodox approaches to beauty.

The Swedish-born model, 29, said in a recent interview with Elle magazine that she uses a designer skin cream — made with her own blood — to stay fresh looking. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Gives The Perfect Response To Postpartum Bikini Photo Critics)



“It was during Paris fashion week and I was like, ‘What do you mean you’re going to take my blood and put it in a cream?'” she said of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s infamous blood cream, a favorite of celebrities. “I saw results right away. I was exhausted, I remember it was the last leg of fashion month and my skin was a grey-ish color. I was like ‘Sh*t, I need some help. I wore [the blood cream] to bed and woke up and my skin was alive again. It’s so crazy how your own blood can heal your skin.”



The cream, which typically sells for around $1,400, is likely a drop in the bucket for Hosk, who was just tapped to wear the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra in the upcoming fashion show.

This year’s fantasy bra is made of 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and topaz, says People magazine. It’s worth around $1 million and will make its debut in New York City at the VS Fashion Show, airing Sunday, Dec. 2 on ABC at 10 p.m.

