Former FBI Director James Comey Campaigns For Democratic Candidate

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

Former FBI Director James Comey is door knocking for candidates on election day, he tweeted Tuesday morning.

Comey was later identified as campaigning for Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton by a communications staffer for Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

Comey’s campaigning for Wexton is of little surprise; he donated 2,700 dollars to her campaign weeks earlier and has made his support of Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections well known. He tweeted in July 2018 that the country should vote for Democrats to repudiate President Donald Trump.

The former FBI director’s embrace of the Democratic party is not particularly welcome by some of the party’s elite after his high profile role in the 2016 presidential election. Several prominent democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, believe Comey’s decision to write a letter to Congress indicating he was re-opening the investigation into her private email server days before the election directly handed Trump victory.

