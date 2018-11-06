Get 84 Percent Off This Classy Quartz Movement Watch

Many assume you have to spend a pretty penny to get authentic Japanese quartz movement in a pretty package, but this Breed Holden option—in beautiful black & white, black and brown, brown & white, or double black—proves them wrong with style. That said, it’s the current sale on this number for Daily Caller readers that really brings it into sharp positive contrast with the competition. Usually sporting a $495 MSRP, you can snag a Breed for only $74.99 after 84% off at the shop.

Breed Holden Quartz Watch on sale for $74.99

The fully-functioning chronograph lends this watch a charming technical air, while the non-glare, scratch resistant mineral crystal ensures longevity and accurate time. Even in low light, the attractive hands & date display are luminous. And because the Breed’s water-rated for 130 feet, the chances of it breaking if you drop it in the sink—or even over the boat at the lake—are practically zero.

Breed Holden Quartz Watch on sale for $74.99

If you love the idea of a classy timepiece made with quality materials at 84% off normal price, you owe it to yourself to check out this Breed Holden and see if it appeals. Any of the four versions can currently be had here for only $74.99.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.