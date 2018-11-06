Longtime Clinton Aide Philippe Reines: ‘Juanita Broaddrick Is Full Of S**t’

Philippe Reines, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton who has spent much of his political life working for the Clintons and even protecting Chelsea Clinton, is publicly and forcefully doubting Juanita Broaddrick‘s charges of rape against former President Bill Clinton.

Broaddrick said then-Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton raped her in a hotel room in 1978. He has denied her allegations.

Broaddrick issued a statement on Reines that she sent to multiple outlets.

“Mr. Reines is nothing more than a bottom dwelling sewer slug,” she said. “His comments are laughable and irrelevant. It’s not my fault that Mr. Reines keeps company with rapists, abusers and victim shamers. If he wants someone to blame, it should definitely be Bill Clinton for attacking and raping me. As for the Starr investigation, what Mr. Reines said is false. Period. He is only trying to salvage Bill and Hillary’s sinking relevance and people aren’t buying it.”

In a wide-ranging interview with National Review podcaster Jamie Weinstein, who previously worked at The Daily Caller, Reines bashed Broaddrick with the force of a hippopotamus. The podcast was released Monday afternoon.

Reines says Broaddrick, a sharply vocal President Trump supporter, seeks the limelight more than she lets on.

Jamie Weinstein: Speaking of Bill Clinton, there was an article today in the New York Times. “No One Wants to Campaign with Bill Clinton Anymore” was the headline. In the age of MeToo, have you re-evaluated how you view Bill Clinton and the Clinton presidency?

Reines reasoned Clinton was impeached. “It’s not like he got off scot-free,” he said.

And then the topic of Broaddrick came up.

Jamie Weinstein: Juanita Broaddrick was never really seriously …

Philippe Reines: Juanita Broaddrick is full of shit. Juanita Broaddrick-

Jamie Weinstein: So you don’t think she’s telling the truth about that?

In so many words, Reines said Broaddrick is lying.

Philippe Reines: I do not think she’s telling the truth. More importantly, [Special Prosecutor] Ken Starr did not think that she was telling the truth. For me, I assume Ken Starr pulled no punches.

Jamie Weinstein: But why do you think there-

Philippe Reines: Ken Starr’s report, or subsequent reports, confirms that he deemed Juanita Broaddrick as a not credible witness, both in terms of his own interview of her, and the inconsistencies between what he heard from her and what she told the FBI.

Jamie Weinstein: Why do you think all-

Philippe Reines: You think Ken Starr would have gone easy on Bill Clinton?

Jamie Weinstein: Why do you think all the people who have recently listened to Slow Burn, listened … This was a podcast where she was interviewed, and are now saying ‘I totally revaluate my position on Bill Clinton. She seems very, very credible. She didn’t want to come forward and was forced to-‘

At this point, Reines interrupted the host: “She didn’t want to come forward, my ass.”

Broaddrick has been as loud as hell in her allegations against Bill Clinton. There is barely a day that passes that she doesn’t rip the Democrats — and more specifically, the Clintons. After the Pete Davidson incident on SNL, she told the show to “go to hell.” She also goes after Democratic pundits like Juan Williams — even if they are on Fox News.

“I need an App for election returns tomorrow evening,” Broaddrick wrote on Twitter Monday. “One that deletes every word out of Juan William’s mouth until he is knocked on his butt by the Red Wave.”

She recently announced that she’s working on a documentary of her experience regarding the Clintons and taking it on the road. She and a filmmaker claim they will confront the Clintons wherever they go.

A GoFundMe page is funding the project.

Broaddrick is still hoping the FBI opens a new investigation into her charges against the former president.