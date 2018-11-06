Trump To Spend Election Day Monitoring Results

President Donald Trump will spend election day at the White House monitoring results after nearly a month of continuous campaigning for the 2018 midterm elections.

“After 11 rallies in 8 states and weeks of campaigning for Republican candidates, the President will spend today making phone calls, monitoring Congressional, Senate and Gubernatorial races across the country and meeting with his political team for real-time updates,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Later this evening the President and First Lady have invited family and friends to join them in the residence as they watch election returns.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump already cast their ballots by mail in their permanent residence in New York City.

Trump has repeatedly told voters that while he may not be on the ballot as president he wants his supporters to act as if he is. The president’s campaigning schedule took him to several states with tight Senate races where Republicans are fighting to increase seats in the chamber, while they attempt to hang on to their majority in the House of Representatives.