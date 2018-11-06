Indiana GOP Senate Candidate Mike Braun Paints Opponent Joe Donnelly As Chuck Schumer’s Puppet And Says He’s An ‘Independent Thinker’

Republican Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun accused his opponent, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, of being a puppet for Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Braun painted Donnelly as a Washington insider who’s lost touch with Indiana voters and the rest of rural America. (RELATED: The GOP Is Looking To Capture A Senate Seat In Indiana)

“All along, my edge in this whole effort has been, ‘I’m from the real world,'” Braun said. “The fact that somebody like myself comes from that place here in Indiana makes a big difference.”

WATCH:

“I think they see the similarities with what Trump did back in 2016 and Joe Donnelly votes lockstep on the important stuff with Chuck Schumer and the liberals,” he continued.

Braun contrasted his real world success with that of Donnelly’s.

“I’m an independent thinker. I’ve done things in the real world. Joe, like many folks there, I signed a term limits pledge. I believe if we had that, we’d have a better quality individual that goes to the Senate and the House,” he said.

“You’re going to get action out of me. If you like the agenda of where we’re trying to fix things that President Trump started, I’m going to be there. So, get out and vote. It’s going to be a tight race. We need your help.”

The most recent Real Clear Politics average had Donnelly leading by less than 1 percentage point.

