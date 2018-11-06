Sinéad O’Connor First Converts To Islam, Now Says She Never Wants To ‘Spend Time With White People Again’

Sinéad O’Connor recently converted to Islam and now has come out stating that she never wants to “spend time with white people again.”

“I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it,” the 51-year-old Irish singer — who now goes by the name of Shuhada’ Davitt — tweeted Tuesday to her thousands of followers. “But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.” (RELATED: Sinéad O’Connor Is Found Safe)

The “Mandinka” hitmaker then wondered aloud if her comments would be considered hate speech and in turn be banned from the social media site, while questioning why it allows tweets from President Donald Trump who she alleges spews “satanic filth upon even my country.”

“Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country,” O’Connor added, before writing that if people are unhappy with Trump they are not victims, they “hired him” and so they can then “fire him.”

Last month, the “Nothing Compares 2U” pop star renounced Catholicism and declared that she had converted to Islam and took a new name.

As previously reported, O’Connor has had a history of mental health struggles in recent years. Last year, she underwent mental health treatment after speaking to Dr. Phil about her emotional struggles following suicide attempts.