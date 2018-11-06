Pint-Sized ‘Kid Reporter’ Beto Critic Has The Fashion Sense Of Michael Avenatti

A sharply dressed grade-schooler from Texas known as “Kid Reporter” stole the show during a Tuesday night Fox News public interview segment.

WATCH:

Introduced as Phoenix, a “very special guest” who “is very in-tune politically,” Kid Reporter was asked if he had any election predictions. He then jumped right in with an opinion on Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“Well, as from Texas, I want to say I think Beto thought he would have a big chance with Hispanic voters, but I think he has gone very far left,” said Phoenix. “My mom’s an immigrant from Nicaragua, and I have talked to a lot of people in the Hispanic community and I think some of his values are something he’s running from.”

“I’ve got two words from you. You are hired,” said Carley Shimkus.

“That guy’s got a future, don’t you think?” added Fox News host Bret Baier. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Didn’t Miss A Beat When Debate Moderator Asked Him If He ‘Lost His Dignity’ By Supporting Trump)

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.