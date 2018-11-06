Left Doubles Down On Race Card As DeSantis Pulls Away With Governorship

Anders Hagstrom | Justice Reporter

Republican Ron DeSantis won the Florida gubernatorial race against Democrat Andrew Gillum Tuesday night, prompting reporters at liberal publications to assertion that he’d lead a racist campaign.

When DeSantis won, Huffington Post reporter Zach Carter called DeSantis’s campaign “nakedly raicst.” Buzzfeed and HuffPo author Jordan Zakarin said DeSantis won despite being outed as a “white supremacist.” Vice author Max Berger called DeSantis’ campaign “openly racist,” and Mic author Alex Berg said that DeSantis’ victory shows that “white supremacy and racism” have a hold in this country. (RELATED: Gillum Goes Back to Comparing Trump And DeSantis To Pigs)

DeSantis first came under fire for racism when he told Flordia voters not to “monkey up” the state’s economic success with the policies Gillum espoused. Gillum, a black man, harped on the word “monkey” as racist throughout the election.

Tags : andrew gillum elections florida ron desantis
