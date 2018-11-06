Michelle Lujan Grisham Wins New Mexico Gubernatorial Race

Your first name

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be the state’s next governor, currently leading Republican Rep. Steve Pearce 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent with nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting.

Lujan Grisham’s victory returns the governor’s mansion to the Democrats in a blue-leaning state, following two consecutive terms of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Lujan Grisham outraised and outspent Pearce. Lujan Grisham raised $1,906, 198 and spent $1,498,040. Pearce raised $750, 068 and spent $804,141. Lujan Grisham had $1,281,532 left over, while Pearce had $1,888,996 remaining at the end of the race.

RealClearPolitics gave the race a “Leans Democratic” rating and had Lujan Grisham with a lead of eight points in their polling average. (RELATED: Candidates Spar In Final New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate)

WATCH:

A staunch progressive, Lujan Grisham’s victory represents a major victory for the populist wing of the Democratic party.

Pearce is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House Of Representatives, who ran as a staunch conservative who supported President Trump and his agenda.

WATCH:

Lujan Grisham and Pearce held two debates before the election.

Lujan Grisham will be sworn into office on January 1, 2019.

New Mexico will also become the first state to have consecutive female governors.

