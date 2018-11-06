Michelle Lujan Grisham Wins New Mexico Gubernatorial Race

William Davis | Contributor

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be the state’s next governor, currently leading Republican Rep. Steve Pearce 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent with nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting.

Lujan Grisham’s victory returns the governor’s mansion to the Democrats in a blue-leaning state, following two consecutive terms of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 29: New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 29, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. Former Massachusetts Gov. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was nominated as the Republican presidential candidate during the RNC, which is scheduled to conclude August 30. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Lujan Grisham outraised and outspent Pearce. Lujan Grisham raised $1,906, 198 and spent $1,498,040. Pearce raised $750, 068 and spent $804,141. Lujan Grisham had $1,281,532 left over, while Pearce had $1,888,996 remaining at the end of the race.

RealClearPolitics gave the race a “Leans Democratic” rating and had Lujan Grisham with a lead of eight points in their polling average. (RELATED: Candidates Spar In Final New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate)

WATCH:

A staunch progressive, Lujan Grisham’s victory represents a major victory for the populist wing of the Democratic party.

Pearce is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House Of Representatives, who ran as a staunch conservative who supported President Trump and his agenda.

WATCH:

Lujan Grisham and Pearce held two debates before the election.

Lujan Grisham will be sworn into office on January 1, 2019.

New Mexico will also become the first state to have consecutive female governors.

Follow William Davis on Twitter 

Tags : michelle lujan grisham new mexico steve pearce
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller