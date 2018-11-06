Miami Dolphins Release Surprising Statement On Sports Gambling. Could It Impact The Election?

The Miami Dolphins have encouraged their fans to head to the polls in order to protect sports gambling.

A statement was released on the team’s Twitter account encouraging people to vote against Amendment 3 on the Florida ballot to ensure a future for gamblers in the state.

Florida Today reported the following details on Amendment 3:

This amendment gives voters the exclusive right to decide whether a new casino can open in the state. It takes that right away from the Florida Legislature, which has failed in recent years to reach an agreement on the issue. The amendment would categorize card games, casino games and slot machines as casino gambling, and require anyone who wanted to build a casino to get hundreds of thousands of signatures to get it on the ballot and then hope for voter approval. This would make it more difficult for any dog track or horse track wishing to expand its gaming to do so.

I am actually stunned this statement was released by the Dolphins. Absolutely stunned. The NFL has been far from supportive of legalized sports gambling after the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban. Why they wouldn’t be supportive is beyond me. Gambling only encourages more people to watch. There are many games I will only watch if there is money on the line. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Sports Gambling Ban)

You’d think all the teams would be lockstep in their response to gambling. I guess not, and that’s good news. We should want pro organizations stepping up to protect our right to gamble away money on sports. That’s what America is all about. The Dolphins clearly have the right idea.

Well done, Miami. Well done.

