College Football Coach Gives Outstanding Rant About Live Animal Mascots

Washington State football coach Mike Leach gave another rant for the ages Monday night.

The Cougars play the Buffalos this weekend, and the electric coach apparently loves Colorado’s real life mascot. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

Leach told the media the following, transcription via 247Sports:

One thing I will say, their mascot is just outstanding. Theirs and Mike the Tiger (at LSU) are by far the best. Butch is a better person, a better symbol – I’ll go with that. But I mean that buffalo and Mike the Tiger – utterly outstanding. And then the handlers – they’re not pulling that Buffalo. That buffalo is pulling them… Sometimes, they’ll wipe out or whatever. Heck, I grew up in the west. That buffalo, that’s a hard one to argue with unless you have a live grizzly bear or something.

You can watch his full comments below.

Mike Leach, big fan of Colorado Buffalo mascot Ralphie and other live mascots: pic.twitter.com/EUZVap1G7e — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 6, 2018

There’s honestly nothing better than a great rant from Leach. I live for them. I need his rants more than I need air in my lungs. The man is a living legend.

He’s also 100 percent correct on this issue. We need more massive animals running around on football fields.

I even like his final comment about the grizzly bears. The University of Montana has a grizzly for a mascot, and I’d love for somebody at the school to have the guts on them to sign off on chaining up a real one on the sidelines.

Could it get loose and kill some people? Sure, but that’s a risk I’m more than willing to take.

Imagine how high the stakes would be if a damn grizzly or buffalo got loose in the stands. It would epic content! Furthermore, if the home team starts losing, they might just let the animals loose. Sorry! Can’t finish the game. Fifty people just got mauled in the stands. See, it’s pretty brilliant.

Once again, Mike Leach proved how smart he is.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter