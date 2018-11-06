MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: We May Have ‘Misrepresented’ Ease Of Gillum Win

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace admitted on Tuesday night that her network may have “misrepresented” the ease with which Mayor Andrew Gillum could win the governor’s seat in Florida.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum conceded late Tuesday night after it became clear Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, a major Trump ally, would win the race.

MSNBC seemed defeated by the development, and Wallace admitted they may have misrepresented Gillum’s chances of winning to their viewers.

“Florida hasn’t had a Democratic governor in a long time and we may have misrepresented the ease with which Gillum was going to win if he wins,” Wallace said. “It’s a really hard state.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd both admitted on air that Democrats were not getting the “blue wave” that they were hoping for. While Democrats are projected to take the House, they have not claimed any major national races and failed to make a dent in the Republican-held Senate. (RELATED: CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This Is Not A Blue Wave’)

