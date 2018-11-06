New Jersey Republican Bob Hugin Makes Final Election Pitch To Defeat Democrat Bob Menendez

New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin made his final pitch to defeat Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, and said the people of his state “deserve better.”

“I’m feeling so energized. The people of New Jersey deserve better. I’ve been all over this state. They know we’re going to get better today,” Hugin said. (RELATED: Media Won’t Judge New Jersey Voters For Reelecting Bob Menendez)

“The first thing we are going to do is restore integrity and honor to the office of United States Senate representing New Jersey. Because we’ve been disgraced and embarrassed. The people have been failed. We’re 50 out of 50. We get the least back of any state in the country,” he continued. “The people of New Jersey deserve better. But we’re also going to do it in bipartisan way. When I win today, I’m going to call Gov. [Phil] Murphy tomorrow.”

Hugin said he would look to lower the state’s property and sales tax and focus on infrastructure if elected. A Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters from Monday shows Menendez with a 15-point lead.

“Let’s prioritize two or three things, which includes infrastructure, getting more resources back to New Jersey so we don’t have the highest property tax, the highest sales tax, the highest income tax. The guy I’m running against has voted to raise taxes over 500 times,” Hugin said. “He’s part of the problem. It’s time for him to go. Twenty-five years of failure and embarrassment — we can do better. We’re going to do better.”

“The people of New Jersey want an independent leader who will fight for them and support the president when the president’s doing good things for New Jersey and our country,” Hugin concluded, adding:

“We need people who are going to stand up and fight for the people of New Jersey. The $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions was bad for New Jersey … I’m a fisherman. I don’t believe in offshore drilling off the coast of New Jersey. The greatest thing we give to our children and our grandchildren is a cleaner, healthier environment. I’m what New Jersey needs. I’ve been a leader my whole life. I’m not a follower. I’m going to do what’s best for people of New Jersey.”

